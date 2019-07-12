3 File Nominations for Lubwa By-election

Three candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the Lubwa Ward local government by-election in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency.

The by-election is scheduled for July 30, 2019.

Candidates from the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC), Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) filed their nominations at Riverain Primary School in Kitwe today.

NDC candidate Jonathan Banda, a former ZCCM employee, arrived around 09:00 hours at the nomination centre and was the first to file his nominations at around 10:00 hours.

Speaking after filing his nomination, Banda said he will work with the community to address issues of security, health, sanitation, among others, that affect people in the ward.

“We have challenges in terms of drainages, health and security. The most important think i would love to work on is that we have a maternity wing at Nkana East. We also need to have a police post in this area, among other issues,” said Banda.

And Patriotic Front candidate Julius Kaunda arrived at the nomination centre around 11:00 hours and was accompanied by deputy campaign manager Kampamba Mulenga Chewe and Copperbelt Province PF chairman Nathan Chanda.

Kaunda, who filed his nominations at 11:50 hours, said he will engage stakeholders to help address issues of unplanned settlements and improve security and health infrastructure once elected.

“We need to look at the water issue, security and various other issues, the police post which is being constructed, we need to expedite the process,” said Kaunda.

Meanwhile, UPND’s Brian Mwewa was the last to file his nominations at 14:00 hours and was accompanied by UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and Copperbelt Province chairman Elisha Matambo.

Mwewa said he would work towards addressing the poor road network in the area and ensure improved service delivery from utilities.

He said he was aware of challenges the community is facing to access water.

“We have a lot to work on. I am laughing at my colleagues offering people K50. Will that last forever? There is an issue of plots, we need to attend to that urgently. People are fetching water from Kafue River, untreated water. We need to address all these. Even these bars here, when I take over, I will sort [this] out so that people can be sleeping peacefully,” said Mwewa.

The Lubwa Ward seat fell vacant following the death of councillor Godfridah Chulu.