China Cancels Debt for $70 Million Levy Stadium

The Chinese government has announced the cancellation of another debt owed by Zambia totalling $70 million.
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie announced the development when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe at the provincial office in Ndola.
He said the debt is in relation to a loan obtained by Zambia for the construction of the multi-purpose Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola which cost over $70 million to build.
Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, named after third president Levy Mwanawasa, is used mostly for football matches and has a capacity of 49,800 people.
It is situated on T3 High-way well known as Ndola- Kitwe dual carriageway.
And Ambassador Li has reaffirmed his government’s continued commitment to all infrastructure projects being supported by his country.
3 Comments
Chilankalipa
Thank you but why? Are you sure there is no Ill motive? If there isn’t we are grateful but if there is, cursed be the motive and the people involved.
Lee Muchenga
Is it a genuine cancellation.kaya😠😠😠😠
Li Jie
KCM..Here we come…!!!