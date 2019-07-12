Kasama Police Houses Set for Commissioning

President Edgar Lungu is this month scheduled to commission the newly constructed houses for police officers in Kasama.

Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah disclosed the development after inspecting the houses.

The 110 housing units in Kasama become the biggest set out of the ones built so far across the country.

Chellah has commended AVIC International and the Infrastructure Supervisory Unit under the Zambia Police Service for the exceptional quality and execution of the project.

He has since urged the Police command in Northern Province to devise a mechanism to ensure that the houses are well maintained.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje said the newly built modern police houses will serve as motivation for the men and women in uniform.

Sipanje also urged contractors executing capital projects in the province to deliver quality infrastructure which will benefit Zambians.

Meanwhile, Chellah has revealed that State House will engage the ministries of communication and finance to expedite payment towards the completion of a new runway at Kasama Airport.