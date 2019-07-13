Mpika Court Jails 5 for Wildlife Offences

The Mpika Subordinate Court has sentenced five people to five years imprisonment for committing various wildlife offences.

The Court sentenced Fredrick Chilufya and Ackson Mvula to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of elephant meat weighing 68 kilogrammes and six pieces ivory weighing 28 kilogrammes in the first and second counts respectively.

The court also sentenced Dennis Kabwe to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of two pieces of Ivory weighing eight kilogrammes.

In another case, the court sentenced Elias Sichalwe to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of zebra meat weighing 23 kilogrammes in the first count, and unlawful possession of Waterbuck meat weighing 15 kilogrames in the second count.

The Mpika Subordinate Court also sentenced Alick Kunda Mwape to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of Black Lechwe meat weighing 46 kilogrammes.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe stated in a statement issued today that the arrests and convictions were a result of the conservation efforts of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife under its Wildlife Crime Prevention Project.

He added that illegal trafficking and trading in wildlife products deprived the country of much needed resources meant to provide much social services and wildlife-based jobs for local people.

“That is why courts of law are handing stiff punishments to anyone found wanting to secure the country’s wildlife resources,” stated Kalembwe.