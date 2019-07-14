2012 AFCON Winning Skipper to Pioneer Village Schools Project

2012 Africa Cup winning captain Christopher Katongo has unveiled a grand plan that will see him set up a school that will also house first grade sports facilities.

Katongo said he had partnered with some sponsors from the United States of America in realizing his dream of ploughing back to the community that had given him everything in life.

The initiative under the Christopher Katongo foundation will be spread across the country.

Below is his full posting:

“THE HANDS THAT BELIEVED WILL BRING YOU A TROPHY WILL BRING YOU A SCHOOL IN YOUR VILLAGE.”

“I have for a long time been listening to the cry of many Zambians in rural areas and I knew I have a part to play.”

“Me and my team and Kenneth Popp of Village Steps based the U.S.A have been day and night working to see how we can help by bringing up a school for you our fellow Zambians”

“Zambians, I want encourage you that it very possible for us to build our own schools for our vulnerable children, you must understand that God lifts our lives to lift others let’s practice our love by seeing a school in our areas.”

“I and my team believe we will surely bring you a school in your area its very possible.”

“We Care.”