Dogs Bite 8-Year Old to Death

An eight year old boy of Lusaka’s Meanwood area has been bitten to death by three dogs.
The boy identified as Gift Phiri was savagely attacked by the three dogs as the owner of the house opened the gate so that he could drive in.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened today (14th July, 2019) around 12:50 hours at Ndeke Meanwood.
“It was reported that the owner of the dogs identified as Womba Samakayi opened the gate so that he could drive in, and in the process the dogs came out and attacked the victim who was walking on the road,” she said.
Katongo said that an inquiry has been opened.
The body of the victim is in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital mortuary.
THE REGULATOR
This is still carelessness when.Life is lost here.He knows.The man knows how ravenous his stupid dogs are and should have taken extra care on this boy’s fateful day.This is too bad indeed.In African Ubuntu, care of a child is everyone’s care. We say”MWANA wesu”
Bombshell
Innocent soul taken away like that more especially today being a sunday.may the family of the deseased b comforted by the almighty.
AK
The owner is supposed to tie down his dogs during the day
Schoolboy
2 bd
Pastor John Kashitu
Too bad,may his soul rest in peace, careless of taking care of Dogs in Zambia is too much, police should start killing all the Dogs around the country who are moving during day light, before another life is being lost. My condolence to the family.
Mr Truth
Stupid and careless man, sure he was watching until they killed the innocent boy,,,very sad
Man of calibre
This issue serious. Those dogs should be eliminated with immediate effect. Otherwise it’s sad news.
puzzled
iwe chi womba were where u fool take care of useles animals dont 4get am keeping lions.RIP MY BOY
Frank Chombela
Oh what a painful death for poor Gift Phiri. If the reporting is accurate, surely the boy ddnt die immediately. You mean the owner ddnt hear the boy crying for dear life and for help? This has sent a chill dwn my spine. This is what happens when there’s poor public security resulting in people keeping dangerous beasts in order to feel safe at night. However, I don’t expect this sad and painful death to have any effect on the way we take public security in Zambia.
RHEMA BANDA
This is serious negligence. There must be a serious charge and shoot the dogs
SICHIMATA onesmus
What kind of accident is this? This could have been avoided. Let the man own up because he knows how vicious his dogs are. Please, please forgive him because to error is human.
Dude
So sad! People keeping such dogs you owe the public duty of care. Make sure you secure your dogs. Why not put them in chains during day time?
May God comfort the family of this boy, especially the parents.
Gunman
But Womba Samakayi Litole, he did it deliberatelly because he knows very well how deadly his friends the dogs he is keeping are. Now that he has caused the death of that boy he should also kill his son the same way or be jailed, because that is causing death by careless keeping dangerous animals. Cankalipa Sana, Womba You Are Cursed, Why Didn’t You Resque Our Boy? God Rebuke You.
Vaal mula
Now, wat next to the owner of the dogs because this is serious case.