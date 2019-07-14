Dogs Bite 8-Year Old to Death

An eight year old boy of Lusaka’s Meanwood area has been bitten to death by three dogs.

The boy identified as Gift Phiri was savagely attacked by the three dogs as the owner of the house opened the gate so that he could drive in.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened today (14th July, 2019) around 12:50 hours at Ndeke Meanwood.

“It was reported that the owner of the dogs identified as Womba Samakayi opened the gate so that he could drive in, and in the process the dogs came out and attacked the victim who was walking on the road,” she said.

Katongo said that an inquiry has been opened.

The body of the victim is in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital mortuary.