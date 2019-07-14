Kalu Backs Mauritian FA Boss for CAF Post

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has thrown his weight behind Mauritius Football Association (MFA) chairperson Samir Sobha for the July 18 CAF Executive Committee elections.

Kalusha has been appointed Sobha’s campaign manager with the Mauritian up against FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and three others for the Southern zone seat.

Sobha has been president of the MFA from 2014 and is banking on Kalu’s continental credentials to bolster his chances.

Kalu who served two terms in the CAF executive committee had his ambitions for a third term dashed by Kamanga who exercised his right as an incumbent to contest the CAF position.

Kamanga is currently in Cairo where he is also lobbying support for his candidature.

The decision by Kalu to back the Mauritian may re-ignite another debate of him having overlooked Rainford Kalaba for the CAF Player of the Year based in Africa.

Kalusha voted for Zimbabwean Khama Billiat in first place and Dennis Onyango while Kalaba was his third choice.

Five candidates will battle for the Southern zone CAF spot with Kamanga coming up against Sobha, Adam Mthetwa (Eswatini), Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) and Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe).