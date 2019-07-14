Kansanshi Dynamos Win Promotion to Super Division

North Western Province domiciled Kansanshi Dynamos has won promotion to the FAZ Super League after defeating Young Green Eagles 5-4 on penalties.

The two sides were tied 1-1 over two legs with each team winning 1-0 at their base pushing the second leg into penalties.

Royd Alufonso scored for Kansanshi Dynamos in the 90th minute cancelling out the solitary goal netted by Adamson Mulao for Green Eagles in the first leg.

Kansanshi Dynamos triumphed on post-match penalties 5-4 to clinch qualification to the Super Division.

The victory by Kansanshi Dynamos pushes representation for North Western Province to two clubs with Lumwana Radiants being the other in the 20-team league.

It is the first time Kansanshi Dynamos will be playing Super League football.

The other promoted side is Kabwe Youth Academy who dispatched National Assembly 3-0 on aggregate.