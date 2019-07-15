Businessman Handed Suspended Sentence for Failure to Declare Interest

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a Lusaka businessman to six months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended to nine (9) months for willful failure to declare interest.

In passing judgement, magistrate Faides Hamaundu found Ronald Chungwe Meki, 46, of Plot 11 First Mwambula Street, Jesmondine, Lusaka, guilty of one count of failure to declare interest in writing contrary to section 28(3) as read with section 28(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in January 2018 arrested and charged Meki, who was in the organizing committee of the 2012-2013 Zone Six Youth games held in Zambia, with one count of willful failure to declare interest.

The particulars of the offence are that Meki on dates unknown but between October 1, 2012 and February 28, 2013 in Lusaka, being Vice Chairperson of the Transport Sub-Committee for the Zone Six Games, failed to declare interest in writing to the said Sub-Committee when he participated in the procurement of motor vehicles from his company for hire to provide transport for the Zone Six Games, a matter or transaction prejudicial to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a public body.