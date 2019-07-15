I Gladly Accepted the Job, says New Finance Minister

“I got a phone call yesterday when I was preparing to go to Church. When I picked up, the President said ‘this is President Lungu’. I thought it was a prank but when I listened carefully, it sounded like him. He asked to see me and I came to State House, he offered me the job and I gladly accepted it,” said Dr Ng’andu who replaces Margaret Mwanakatwe, the Lusaka Central Member of Parliament.
5 Comments
Joseph malombe
Congratulations for the job given to you but you must be aware of what led to mwanakatwe’s job los.I am ageing you to save Zambians efficiently.
Kalubemba
It’s a lie the president arrived in the evening from luapula, he attended church service there only arrived around 19:00.
Truth man
How many ministers are we going to change in order to better the economy ? Only God knows when things can improve , it would appear there is a problem to find someone qualified enough for the job!! Or maybe there is need to consult the retired leaders like Dr Magande before it is too late?
Mazuzyo
Accepting is one thing and performing is another!
jk
We need sober minded people to handle such position, those who are nt corrupt in their mind