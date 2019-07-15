Kambwili Wants to Come Back, He Makes Late Night Calls to Lungu, Charges Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has made serious allegations that former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been making late night calls to President Edgar Lungu but continues to use vulgar language against the Head of State during the day.
Mwila, while receiving defectors in Chavuma District, North Western Province, alleged that Kambwili has been making moves to find his way back to the ruling patriotic Front.
He said from the late night calls, Kambwili has continued to express interest to rejoin the ruling Patriotic Front but was shocked that the former Information Minister has failed to cool his anger on President Lungu during the day.
“Stop bombarding the President with calls at night whilst insulting him during the day, we know he wants to come back but we will not allow him to insult the President,” Mwila said.
He has since challenged Kambwili, who leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, to come out in the open.
Mwila said those following Kambwili blindly will regret, saying the people leading them are still interested in getting back to the Patriotic Front.
When contacted, Kambwili’s mobile phone went unanswered and it was later switched off after several attempts.
10 Comments
Christopher M.Mutambo
Hahaha.. But he says he only call the president to give him advice.
Chendabusiku
Purchased honourary degrees do not add value to those who purchase them. Kambwili will not refuse because he knows once he does theere will be a leak in his voice call and everyone will hear him. So Mr Kambwili will be very careful , how to respond to calls regarding this sagga.
ROKA
what’s wrong calling the president? But you always you talk about reconciliation, who knows, this could be one way to reconcile. Reconcile with all who left pf, or else the results will very bad in 2021. Bring back all, especially the vocal ones. He was forced out of PF while he was the senior member of PF, how can he be subjected to the lower ranks for this excise. Please, you have should be seen to practice the tenets of a Christian Nation. We need peace in our country and currently, it’s only the ruling party which can maintain the peace as the opposition is full of people with”tufilile munsenga motives”.
Elephants
Are you sure kambwili can do that?
Joseph malombe
My fellow Zambians, let be careful with Davis Mwila he don’t mean piece in PF when he just hear a roomer,he takes it seriously that he doesn’t want his friends to come back meaning they are coming to grab his post. When someone defects, he fills happy that heart is not good politics is about numbers not individual.
Bashikulu Em2a
Elephants,kambwili can do that.Remember what happened to GBM?
Joseph
We can only believe if the president himself the statement about Kambwili’s night call. Ba D. Mwila stop misleading people. We you! Come 2021 The UPND will take over the POWER, mind you, Viva CK on the copperbelt, you are just firling on him.
Henry Lukole
PF is not a personal to holder even you SG you don’t know what your fate is gonna be.
Lisa
Political migrants only look for looting opportunities not to help develop Zambia, far from it.. The only politician who has stood firm and focused is HH.
The Seeker
Davis Mwila,cadres in your own party don’t want you. They want you to resign, just go!