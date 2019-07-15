Kambwili Wants to Come Back, He Makes Late Night Calls to Lungu, Charges Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has made serious allegations that former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been making late night calls to President Edgar Lungu but continues to use vulgar language against the Head of State during the day.

Mwila, while receiving defectors in Chavuma District, North Western Province, alleged that Kambwili has been making moves to find his way back to the ruling patriotic Front.

He said from the late night calls, Kambwili has continued to express interest to rejoin the ruling Patriotic Front but was shocked that the former Information Minister has failed to cool his anger on President Lungu during the day.

“Stop bombarding the President with calls at night whilst insulting him during the day, we know he wants to come back but we will not allow him to insult the President,” Mwila said.

He has since challenged Kambwili, who leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, to come out in the open.

Mwila said those following Kambwili blindly will regret, saying the people leading them are still interested in getting back to the Patriotic Front.

When contacted, Kambwili’s mobile phone went unanswered and it was later switched off after several attempts.