Kitwe Man Fined for Damaging Water Meter

A 54-year-old man of Kitwe’s Bulangililo Township has been fined K3,500 by the Kitwe Magistrates Court for allegedly damaging a prepaid meter belonging to Nkana Water and Sewerage Company.

Andrew Kasonde, 54, of House Number 1154, Bulangililo Township, has been asked to pay K3,500 or face a four-month jail term in default after he was found guilty of the offence.

It is alleged that Kasonde, while acting together with other persons unknown, on May 21, 2019, damaged a prepaid water meter and bypassed it to access water contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up in the Kitwe Magistrates Court, Principal Resident Magistrate Malota Phiri said the prosecution team had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Phiri convicted Kasonde accordingly upon finding him guilty of the offence by fining him K 1,500 and also ordered him to pay K 2,000 towards the damaged water meter.

Magistrate Phiri also ruled that Kasonde pays the said amount by Wednesday, July 17, or go to jail for four months with hard labour.

Magistrate Phiri has further ordered Kasonde to pay water bills from July, 2018 before water can be restored at his residence.

Kasonde has since been remanded in Police custody until the said amount is paid.