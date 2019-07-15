Lungu Drops Mwanakatwe

President Edgar Lungu has dropped Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and has replaced her with Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Operations Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.
President Lungu has also revoked the nomination of Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri as member of Parliament with immediate effect.
8 Comments
csk
what is the matter?
Nyengo
Bwalya ngandu is a right man 4 the job and president lungu appointment has come at time we hav KCM problem. When u look at his cv. He is a right man
PM
Boza iwe Nyengo…where is his cv?
LEE MUCHENGA
That’s the way to go we need people who are qualified and experienced to improve your economy
Mr fact
The president has a right to FIRE and HIGHER,mr NGANDU congrats.
Sibweni
Anthony mumba is right man 2 b appointed also has commerce ministry. On new finance ministry is a good move or idea by president lungu to appoint him bcoz right now few sober minds find lik bwalya ngandu with such a CV. He coming at time hav KCM is hot business part company with indian company. A good Lucy 2 our new ministry and 4 our economic growth
Bashikulu Em2a
Labour minister should be replaced as well.
SEE MIND
Mr President where is mr Ng’ande Magande please? Ba President kwena ubutungulushi you failed! Economy problems we are crying suffused too much! 2021 katwishi >>>>>>>>>mwandi!!!