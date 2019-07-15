Ox-cart Kills 98-yr-old Namwala Woman

A 98-year-old woman of Namwala District identified as Kaboko Shinungu has died after an Ox-cart ran over her as she was sunbathing.

This happened yesterday around 09:30 hours at Mukobela Village in Chief Mukobela’s area.

“The accident happened when the oxen which was being controlled by Ponigas Ndombe, aged 43, became uncontrollable while drawing the cart, in the process, the ox- cart ran over the said victim. Due to the impact, the victim sustained body injuries and was later at 13:50 hours certified dead by a medical officer after being admitted at Namwala District Hospital,” stated police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

“The body has been deposited in the same Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem.”