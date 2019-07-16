2019 Q2 Registers Slight Drop in Road Carnage

Zambia has recorded 7,687 road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2019 out of which 387 were fatal, with 458 people killed.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed in a statement today.

“…a total number of 7,687 road traffic accidents were recorded out of which 387 were fatal in which 458 persons were killed, 775 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,313 persons were seriously injured, 1,348 were Slight injury road traffic accidents in which 2,046 persons were slightly injured. This brings the total number of casualties to 3,817. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 4,135, followed by Copperbelt with 1,294 whilst Northern Province recorded the least with 132 road traffic accidents. In comparison with the second quarter of 2018, 7,713 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 7,687 road traffic accidents which were recorded in this year’s second quarter. The figures show a reduction by 26 road traffic accidents,” Katongo said.

“399 road traffic accidents were recorded as fatal in which 487 persons were killed in 2018 as compared to 387 fatal road traffic accidents where 458 persons were killed in the second quarter of 2019. The records show a reduction by 11 fatal road traffic accidents and 29 persons killed. 1,471 persons were seriously injured in 831 serious road traffic accidents recorded in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 1,313 persons seriously injured in 775 serious road traffic accidents in 2019.There is a decrease in serious road traffic accidents by 56 and 158 persons seriously injured respectively. 1,573 were slight injury road traffic accidents in which 2,405 persons were slightly injured in 2018 as compared to 1,348 slight road traffic accidents where 2,046 persons were slightly injured in the second quarter of 2019.The figures show a reduction in persons slightly injured and slight injury road traffic accidents by 359 and 225 respectively.”

For damage only road traffic accidents, 5,177 were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 4,910 recorded in 2018.

“The records show an increase by 267 in Damages Only road traffic accidents. During the same period 35,415 road traffic offences were recorded in which K 11,533,572.00 was raised as admission of guilt fines…reduction in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to that of 2018 which can be attributed to the presence of Zambia Police Service officers on major roads and accident prone areas as well as general compliance to road traffic rules and regulations by the motorists and other road users. However, the total number of accidents in Lusaka Province has continued to rise due to high number of vehicles on the roads,” stated Katongo.