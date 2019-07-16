6 Die in Bus Accident on Ndola-Kitwe Road

Six people have died while several others are nursing serious injuries sustained in a road traffic accident on the Ndola-Kitwe Road near Maposa area.

The accident involved a Rosa Bus that flipped due excessive speed, leading to the death of six people.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Abidan Chansa has confirmed the death of six people whose bodies have been deposited in Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He further stated that 21 people who were seriously injured have been rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital.