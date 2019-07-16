Chinese Woman Dies in Car Accident

A 31-year-old Chinese woman has died after a motor vehicle she was driving in was involved in a road traffic accident along the Kitwe Ndola dual carriageway.

Christy Yang of Garnerton Township died on the spot after she sustained multiple head injuries.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga who confirmed the accident said the incident happened when Jackson Mukuka, 28, the driver of the motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Registration Number BAJ 8145, lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed.

Katanga stated that the motor vehicle went on to hit into stationary truck near the sixteen feet around 14:40 hours on Sunday.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in Sinozam Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while driver of the motor vehicle is detained in police custody and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.