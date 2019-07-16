Chipata Woman Handed 25 Years for Child Trafficking

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 25-year-old woman of Dam

View area in Chipata to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for child trafficking.

Esther Phiri appeared before Judge Elita Phiri Mwikisa in a matter where she was charged with trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Facts before the court were that Phiri on July 3, 2018 in Chadiza, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, willfully and unlawfully trafficked a 14-year-old child of the same area for purposes of engaging the child in work.

It is alleged that the child was transported to Lusaka where she was sexually abused and impregnated.

Phiri, who was represented by Legal Aid Council Sally Bwalya, pleaded with the court for leniency as she was a first offender.

But arriving on a verdict, judge Mwikisa said the offence Phiri committed was a serious one and that to help her reform, she was being sentenced to 25 years with hard labour effective the day of arrest.