Ex-Zanaco Banker Nabbed Over K500, 000 Theft

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Eastern Province has arrested a former Zanaco female employee of Lundazi for money laundering activities involving over K500,000.

Phanny Chaponda, 34, of House No. RR 15, Kanjala Compound in Lundazi, has been arrested for theft by public servant and money laundering, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Phanny Chaponda on dates unknown but between May 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018, in her capacity as an Assistant Preferred Banker at Zanaco Lundazi Branch, did steal K573, 910.50 which she fraudulently transferred from various dormant accounts into two accounts she had access to and later withdrew the funds via Automated Teller and Point of Sale Machines.

“The suspect further bought two plots in Lundazi and built two houses on one of them. She also purchased a motor vehicle, a Toyota Allion ARB 3604 ZM and a 49 Inch LG LED TV. Also seized during investigations are several accounts with about K170, 000.00 linked to this fraud,” stated DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo.

“The suspect has since been released on Police bond and will appear in court soon.”

Meanwhile, the Commission in Southern Province has arrested a 28-year-old Malawian woman, Shakira Kasusu, for trafficking in 17.85 kilogrammes of ephedrine concealed in 36 handbags.

The suspect was arrested at the Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone upon arrival from India, Katongo stated.

The suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.