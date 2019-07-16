Guard Feared Dead after Robbery

A security guard at Palm Valley Resort has gone missing following a robbery at the premises last Thursday.

According to proprietor Sean Tembo, who is also Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader, the suspects were captured on CCTV during their raid.

Tembo said several items were stolen from the premises with police launching a manhunt for the suspects.

“We had a robbery last week Thursday, 11th July 2019 around 01:20 am. The man in the picture is a suspect and was captured by CCTV. Several items were stolen and one of the security guards was kidnapped by the robbers and is still missing up to now and is feared dead. Both the Police and his security company are searching for him,” confirmed Tembo.

The matter is under investigation by Ngwerere Police Station.

(In picture is one of the suspects captured on CCTV)