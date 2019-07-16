Lubinda’s Assailants Arrested

Police in Lusaka have rounded up five suspects in connection with the reported case of assault on Justice Minister, Given Lubinda which happened at Kabwata Market on Friday last week.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has named the suspects as Martin Mambwe Kankonje, Patrick Chanda, Moses Mulenga, Goodness Mwange and Major Chanda.

Katongo explained that Kankonje has been charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily while the other four have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

She further stated that police are still looking for one suspect who is on the run while those arrested will appear in Court tomorrow.