Mumba, Mutati MMD Fight Rages on in Court

MMD North-Western Province chairman Danny Mikosa has told the Lusaka High Court that the party’s general membership never wanted Nevers Mumba to represent the party in any election because he had no numbers.

Danny Mikosa was testifying in a case in which the two MMD faction leaders, Mumba and Felix Mutati, are fighting over the party’s leadership.

Mumba, through his acting National Secretary Winnie Zaloumis, sued Mutati and others in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the court should declare Mutati’s election as MMD president illegal because he was elected through an illegal convention.

Mikosa, who is the second defence witness, has accused Mumba of warning him that he would crush his head if he continued to tolerate the calls for a convention in 2016.

He has told the court that he was also castigated and called a bad person by other party chairmen in the presence of Mumba for demanding that NEC respects the party Constitution that demanded the holding of a convention.

The witness has recounted how he was hit with fear when he arrived at the venue of the NEC meeting held at Mika convention centre on January 30, 2016 only to find “men with big muscles” all over the place.

“I walked into the holding room. While there, I heard noises outside and out of curiosity, I went out to see what was going on only to see our then MP Hon Lungwangwa being manhandled and was lifted out of the venue forcefully,” Mikosa told the Court.

He said during the NEC meeting, a lawyer who was only introduced as Jeah Madaika was brought in to present his views on the holding of the convention, and he recommended the postponement of the convention.

Mikosa has, however, said he received petitions from North Western Province party membership to convince the NEC to call for a convention, because Mumba had failed the party.

He said the party members recommended that Mumba should not be the one to represent the party in any election, especially in a province, and the petition was presented to then national secretary Mwansa Mbulakulima.

He said the party membership was concerned that the MMD got over 40,000 votes from the province in the previous general election, but in three years under Mumba’s leadership, numbers had reduced to less than 1,000 votes.

Mikosa further said the convention held in 2016 was summoned by the party membership from branch level to the national level and the only role Mbulakulima played was to simply issue a notice according to the directives of the party constitution.

The witness has testified that the National Secretary alone cannot, and he did not, call for a convention as that was done by the party members obliged.

Trial continues.