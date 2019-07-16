NGOCC Laments Mwanakatwe’s Dismissal

The Non-governmental Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has said President Edgar Lungu should have replaced Margaret Mwanakatwe with another female to take up the position of finance minister.

And the NGOCC has advised men and women who are given chance to lead to offer exemplary leadership to the country.

NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga has stated that while the Head of State has the prerogative to appoint and disappoint, the recent reshuffles are “without doubt revealing on the Patriotic Front (PF) and President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to the attainment of Gender parity for women in decision making positions”.

“…the organisation expected that the Head of State to have considered replacing the two Women with other capable and qualified women,” Mulenga stated.

She stated that the single decision to revoke the appointment of Phiri from Parliament has further reduced the number of women in Parliament, and also in Cabinet due to Mwanakatwe’s dismissal.

“Zambia is a signatory to various statutes including the SADC Gender Protocol that requires the 50-50 representation of both women and men in decision making positions. Article 69 of the Republican Constitution is instructive on nominations to Parliament by the President and we quote: ‘The President may nominate a person refened to in Article 63 (2) (b) where the President considers it necessary to enhance the representation of special interests, skills or GENDER in the National Assembly’,” Mulenga stated.

She stated that the decision by President Lungu is without doubt painful for the women’s movement.

”We wish the Head of State could have replaced the two with other very capable women.

We would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to our leaders, both women and men, to provide exemplary leadership when given the opportunity to provide leadership at any level,” stated Mulenga.