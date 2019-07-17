K7.6m Released for 4 Schools in Muchinga

Government has released K 7.6 million towards the completion of four secondary schools in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

Construction of four secondary schools, whose works commenced in 2012, had stalled due to lack of funds.

Special Assistant to the President on Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah said each of the schools have been allocated K1.9 million.

He named the four schools whose construction had stalled as Kampamba, Kopa, Chewe Shinfwamba and Mubanga.

Chellah said a phased approach and community mode is being applied where there is no contractor but the community is entirely involved to ensure that the project progresses.

He said he is glad that for the first time, the local authorities at district level were fully attached to the project whose works were set to start this week.

Chellah said he is optimistic that by September this year, the project would be partially complete, with five staff houses, two ablution and two classroom blocks ready for commissioning.