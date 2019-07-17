Larry Bwalya Elated by Chipolopolo Recall

Chipolopolo midfielder Larry Bwalya says the benchmark set by the Cosafa victory has motivated players in the African Nations Championship to work harder.

In an interview at Edwin Imboela Stadium after the morning workout, Bwalya said the lads were focussed on chalking a positive result in Botswana next Friday in the first leg of the Cameroon 2020 CHAN qualifier.

“Everybody is pushing and motivated. Winning the Cosafa Cup makes everyone want to be part of the team,” said the Power Dynamos midfielder.

“I just want to do my best to be in the team, I have to prove to the coaches that I am worthy to be in the team.”

Bwalya said he was happy to be back in the team after missing out on the 2019 Cosafa championship.

The team is currently in camp ahead of the two-legged clash with the Zebras of Botswana.

Zambia will host Botswana on August 3 at National Heroes Stadium.

Winner over two legs will face the victor between Eswatini and Angola in the final qualifying round.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kitwe United), Allan Chibwe (Nkana)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), (both Zesco United), Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

(MIDFIELDER)

Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Bruce Musakanya, George Simbayambaya (both Red Arrows), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

(STRIKERS)

Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Moses Phiri, Chanda Mushili (both Buildcon), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Emamnuel Chabula (Nkwazi)

(Source: FAZ Media)