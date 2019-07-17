Lubinda’s Assailants Deny Assault Charges

The five Patriotic Front cadres accused of beating up Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda have denied the charge.

When the matter came up in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, the five identified as Martin Mambwe, 38, a driver, Patrick Mubanga, 40, businessman, Major Chansa, 35, Moses Mulenga, 44 and Goodson Mwale, 45, all denied the charge.

The five are facing a count of assault and another of proposing violence.

In the first count, they are accused of having assaulted Mr Lubinda, who is also justice minister.

One of the accused, Mambwe, is on July 12, 2019 said to have assaulted the minister and occasioned him actual bodily harm.

The five are also accused of proposing violence to Mr Lubinda by threatening to beat him.

The court has granted the five accused persons cash bail of K5, 000 with two working sureties in the sum of K10, 000 in their own recognizance.