Lusaka Man Shot by His Boss in Case of Mistaken Identity

A Man of 22 miles is nursing gun shots wounds after he was mistakenly shot by his Employer in the early hours of today.

University Teaching Hospitals Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo has confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Luckson Mugala.

“The University Teaching Hospitals. – Adult Hospital have admitted a 46 year Old man by the name of Luckson Mugala of 22 miles after being shot by his Employer around 03.00 Hours.

According to the narration of his Employer Mr Botain Kalinda, he was purported to act when he was awoken by noise outside and saw someone moving.

“He fired a shot fired through his window just to later discover that it was his employee who had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette” she said.

She explained that the victim is currently being treated in Accident and Emergency unit.