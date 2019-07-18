4 Die in Nyimba Accident

A road traffic accident at Kasusu area of Nyimba District along Great East Road has claimed the lives of four women after the truck they were in overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Neria Mvula of Mpunga compound, Janet Mwale aged 32 of Tasala 9, Petauke, Stella Kabijani, 38 and another only identified as Stella of Tasala 19.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the driver and seven other passengers escaped unhurt while 11 people have sustained serious injuries and 16 minor injuries.

Details of the accident are that the driver was ascending a hill and in the process, the propeller shaft broke, causing the motor vehicle to roll backwards.

The driver in the process lost control of the Fuso truck registration number ALZ 6962 which later overturned.

The truck carrying 38 passengers and assorted goods.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in Nyimba district hospital mortuary while the seriously injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital.