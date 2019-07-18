48 Flats, 13 Plots Seized from MOF Accountant

The Anti-Corruption Commission has forfeited to the State 48 housing units, out of which 30 are complete and 18 are incomplete in addition to 13 bare plots that were recently seized.

This follows a clarification made by the Commission to a story circulating on social media platforms that Commission has seized 56 units of flats alleged to be proceeds of crime.

And in a statement issued by the ACC Public Relation Unit today, the Commission has been investigating allegations of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime against a Ministry of Finance official in Lusaka.

“Investigations established that 48 flats were acquired by the suspect in Chalala area, off Shantumbu road, Lusaka. Of the 48 units, 30 (Thirty) are complete and 18 (Eighteen) are incomplete. In addition 13 bare plots were also seized” the statement read.

According to the statement, the properties have since been forfeited to the State pursuant to the Anti- Corruption Commission (Disposal of Recovered Property) Regulations.