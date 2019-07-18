Chinese Man, 14 Others Nabbed for Unlawful Drilling

Police in Chingola have arrested a Chinese man who was found illegally training 14 Zambians in weapon drills.

The men were arrested on Wednesday around 10:00 hours at Rapid Construction Warehouse along Kasompe road in Chingola, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has disclosed.

She said Police rushed to the scene after concerned members of the public reported the matter and they found nine air guns which have been confiscated while the suspects have been detained at Chingola Central Police for unlawful drilling.

“Those arrested are James Banda 20, of House number 26 Andrew Mwenya road Chiwempala, Martin Chinyama 25, H No. 61 Kanongesha road Chiwempala, Samson Sinkala 19, of 82/B11 Nkamba Drive Nchanga North, Joseph Phiri 23, and Isaac Phiri 25 both of 12 Lwele road Chikola, Kellison Kapasa 27, of 4 Kazunga street Nchanga North, Bruce Simukonda 23, of 39 old Airport Nchanga North, Muloiso Mkandawire 23, of 12 Pine Kabundi North,” Katanga stated.

“Others are Albert Mwansa 23, of 6956 Lupando Street Nchanga North, Elias Mwale 21, of 25/35 Makeni Lusaka, Sydney Mupeta 26, of KB8 Kafue Makeni Lusaka, Arthur Sinkonde 28, of Namwala Street Nchanga North, Pintu Boniface 31, of NC4 Namwala Street Nchanga North and a Chinese National Liang Bin Giang 32 of Rapid Construction.”

(File Picture from a Livingstone Incident)