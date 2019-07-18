Kamanga Loses CAF Election

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has lost his bid for the CAF Executive Committee member position to Mauritian candidate Mohammed Samir.
Kamanga amassed 12 votes with Samir getting 38 votes while eSwatini candidate Adam Mthetwa received two votes.
The elections were held at the on-going CAF congress in Cairo with two candidates in the Southern zone withdrawing at the last minute.
Zimbabwean Fenton and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles pulled out at the last minute.
The seat being fought for was previously held by Kalusha Bwalya who served two terms.
6 Comments
John Isaiah Bwanga
Hard lack Kamanga please try next time cousin!
HH
The position was for Kalu. But problem Kalu cannot support his fellow Zambian due to kalijo. Hard lucky cousin, anyway never lose hope. Bonse ndimwe ba kalijo. When Kalu was a president for Faz you were not good towards him ba kamanga wesu. Alanififine chakulaba.
AK
Mr Kamanga has failed to run football in Zambia. He can’t win elections at CAF level.
Finthu niweka
Kali u stop kalijo kwati te bamu Zambia,so he didn’t vote for kamanga.
dudecof
Kamanga was fighting kalu when is was faz boss, its like kamanga want to copy everything kalu does very feel people know kamanga by the way so friendly advice to kamanga to stick to his shadow and is a lcon.
dudecof
