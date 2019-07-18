Kamanga Loses CAF Election

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has lost his bid for the CAF Executive Committee member position to Mauritian candidate Mohammed Samir.

Kamanga amassed 12 votes with Samir getting 38 votes while eSwatini candidate Adam Mthetwa received two votes.

The elections were held at the on-going CAF congress in Cairo with two candidates in the Southern zone withdrawing at the last minute.

Zimbabwean Fenton and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles pulled out at the last minute.

The seat being fought for was previously held by Kalusha Bwalya who served two terms.