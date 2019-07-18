Kitwe Deputy Mayor Opts Out of Polls

Kitwe Deputy Mayor Evaristo Chilufya has announced that he will not re-contest his position in the coming elections but will instead concentrate on his position as Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe District chairman.

Chilufya, the Luangwa Ward Councillor, has u-turned his earlier position to recontest the deputy mayor position.

He said at a media briefing in Kitwe that he will allow other Councillors to run for the office to deputise Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe.

Chilufya said he has consulted his family and friends as well as Kitwe Mayor that he maintains his current position to help mobilise and grow the party.

“I have been given this mandate to see that PF keeps increasing its membership, members are disciplined and vibrant. That is my responsibility in Kitwe, to ensure the people have an idea of how to defend and explain the policies of the party. Personally, I have reflected on it, I have consulted my family, his worship the Mayor and a few friends. I said ‘no, I think let me let off the position of Deputy Mayor and concentrate on the chairmanship of the party in the district’,” said Chilufya.

The elections for Deputy Mayors and Deputy Council Chairpersons will be held tomorrow (Friday), July 19, 2019.