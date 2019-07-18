MLC Moots Self-Regulation Bill

The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) Technical Working Group (TWG) is this week holding a meeting in Chisamba to come up with a proposed media self-regulation bill that will govern the way the media operates in Zambia.

Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma has revealed in a statement that the TWG is also fine-tuning the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) constitution to make it conform to the decisions of the media regulation Insaka held in May, 2019.

The meeting which started Wednesday and ends tomorrow is supported by BBC Media Action and Misa Zambia.

“The Media Insaka in May this year unanimously decided that the media continue to manage and control its affairs through an improved media self-regulation model backed by law and that Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) be recognised by law as the body in charge of media regulation in Zambia. That ZAMEC be revived and its statutes improved to take into consideration the interests of its members and partners and therefore tasked this Technical working Group to actualise these decisions,” Ngoma stated.

He stated that the Ibis Gardens meeting is expected to clean up the ZAMEC Constitution, improve the journalists Code of Conduct and produce a draft media self-regulation bill that would be presented to government and other stakeholders to help fine tune.

“The work that the media self-regulation technical committee has started requires support of media partners, government and international funding agencies. We would therefore like to invite supporters of press freedom, access to information and other funders to come on board and help the Zambian media come up with a media friendly statutory instrument for self-regulation,” stated Ngoma.

Members of the Technical Working Group include BBC Media Action, Misa Zambia, Panos Institute Southern Africa, SIDA International Training Programme (ITP), Zambia Women Association, Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Information Disseminators, Zambia Union of Journalists, Bloggers of Zambia, Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance, Free Press Initiative, Zambian Bloggers Network, Mthoniswa Banda Ltd, Suma Systems and Media Network on Child Rights and Development.