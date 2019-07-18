Zambia Drawn Against Algeria for AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

  1. Home
Draws for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with Zambia drawn in Group H alongside Algeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The Chipolopolo boys have missed out on the last two editions of Africa’s biggest football showpiece.

Top two teams in each group will grab a ticket to the Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations.

  1. Verminator

    Fair draw now the only problem is Andrew kamanga

  2. Brainwasher

    Already qualified

  3. Zack

    Zambia will b the first team to qualify from this group

  4. Mm

    With Zimbabwe and Algeria in the group I don’t see Zambia qualifying once again.

    • Mubanga

      Exactly my thought, imagine how we struggled to beat Botswana at cosafa in 90mins

  5. BRY-B .M. KAYULA

    OUR TEAM PUT MORE EFFORT ON WHAT YOU ARE DOING BECAUSE THIS YEAR AFRICA CUP IT SHOULD BE YOU BUT KATWISHI

  6. KUPA OKUPAKO

    The technical bench should work extra hard for the CHIPOLOPOLO to qualify to the AFCON in 2021. Nowadays each team is strong and underleting is a problem.

  7. CHRISTOPHER SILWAMBA

    Comment: WHAT IS NEEDED IS FIRST FIND A COACH TO LOOK AFTER THE TEAM WITHOUT DELAY IF WE ARE TO MAKE IT FOR 2021 FINALS, MORE IMPORTANTLY THEY AV INCREASED THE SALARY TO A MUCH ADVANTAGE OF SCOUTING FOR A GOOD TRAINER. MR.C. SILLS.

  8. Bashikulu Em2a

    Mind you,Algeria is playing afcon final tomorrow.watch them.Am not educated,finito.

  9. Tim

    The issue here is finding reputable foreign coach.
    Local coaches too much corruption and favouritism.

  10. Mukanwa mukikopo

    Yo-yo mama twafwa

  11. Rei sich elliabs

    I dnt see Zambia making it once more with Zimbabwe and Algeria in the same group Ba Kananga muchinjeko na jersey opomwaishila tafyawamapo ifuntu twalileka no Ku wina

  12. SEE MIND

    We experienced coach and call all old players experience. And what we needs reunite players and administration then we can archives !!!

  13. James

    Fair group this time we are going to make it. We don’t need chintu on the technical bench anymore and we don’t need to see anymore experimenting of some sort we already have enough players.

