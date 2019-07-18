Zambia Drawn Against Algeria for AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

Draws for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with Zambia drawn in Group H alongside Algeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
The Chipolopolo boys have missed out on the last two editions of Africa’s biggest football showpiece.
Top two teams in each group will grab a ticket to the Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations.
Verminator
Fair draw now the only problem is Andrew kamanga
Brainwasher
Already qualified
Zack
Zambia will b the first team to qualify from this group
Mm
With Zimbabwe and Algeria in the group I don’t see Zambia qualifying once again.
Mubanga
Exactly my thought, imagine how we struggled to beat Botswana at cosafa in 90mins
BRY-B .M. KAYULA
OUR TEAM PUT MORE EFFORT ON WHAT YOU ARE DOING BECAUSE THIS YEAR AFRICA CUP IT SHOULD BE YOU BUT KATWISHI
KUPA OKUPAKO
The technical bench should work extra hard for the CHIPOLOPOLO to qualify to the AFCON in 2021. Nowadays each team is strong and underleting is a problem.
CHRISTOPHER SILWAMBA
Comment: WHAT IS NEEDED IS FIRST FIND A COACH TO LOOK AFTER THE TEAM WITHOUT DELAY IF WE ARE TO MAKE IT FOR 2021 FINALS, MORE IMPORTANTLY THEY AV INCREASED THE SALARY TO A MUCH ADVANTAGE OF SCOUTING FOR A GOOD TRAINER. MR.C. SILLS.
Bashikulu Em2a
Mind you,Algeria is playing afcon final tomorrow.watch them.Am not educated,finito.
Tim
The issue here is finding reputable foreign coach.
Local coaches too much corruption and favouritism.
Mukanwa mukikopo
Yo-yo mama twafwa
Rei sich elliabs
I dnt see Zambia making it once more with Zimbabwe and Algeria in the same group Ba Kananga muchinjeko na jersey opomwaishila tafyawamapo ifuntu twalileka no Ku wina
SEE MIND
We experienced coach and call all old players experience. And what we needs reunite players and administration then we can archives !!!
James
Fair group this time we are going to make it. We don’t need chintu on the technical bench anymore and we don’t need to see anymore experimenting of some sort we already have enough players.