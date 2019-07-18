ZCHPP Moves to End HIV Stigma

The Zambia Community HIV Prevention Project (ZCHPP) has created special escorted referral centres to curb stigma against people living with HIV in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province.

ZCHPP Coordinator Bernard Kawimbe said the escorted referral programme is a measure the organization is using to fight high stigma.

“The escorted referral strategy has been found to be effective because clients are escorted to the facilities and ensure they start treatment,” Kawimbe said.

He was speaking during a presentation to discuss the performance of the project for stakeholders in Kalulushi.

Kawimbe said there is need for effective counselling for reduction of stigma in the communities.

He disclosed that the organization is focusing on adolescent girls and their sexual partners, including the mobile population.

The main objective of the project is to contribute to the reduction of the number of new HIV infections, which are mostly community based.

This is in line with government’s new approach of reducing HIV/AIDS epidemic in the area and the country as a whole, under the mandatory testing and treatment policy.

It is under the Universal Routine HIV Testing that gives an opportunity to provide immediate treatment and care for all HIV infected individuals without using CD4 count as eligibility criteria for HIV treatment.