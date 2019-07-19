2 Arrested Over Fake G12 Certificates

Police have arrested two people for being in possession of fake grade 12 certificates.

Examinations Council of Zambia Public Relations Specialist Ronald Tembo, who confirmed the development, said the duo was arrested when they tried to verify school results at the Lusaka Service Centre.

Elliot Muntanga aged 43 of Lusaka’s Chalala Area and a fourth year student at Lusaka Apex Medical Student was found with a fake 1995 grade 12 certificate allegedly obtained at Kamwala General Certificate of Education Centre in Lusaka.

Tembo said the other suspect is Precious Tembo, aged 32, of Chalala in Lusaka who was also found with a fake 2004 grade 12 certificate from Parklands Secondary School whose examination she never sat for.