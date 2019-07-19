2 Die in Separate Fatal Accidents in Mpongwe

Two people have died in two separate fatal road traffic accidents in Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has said that the first accident occurred on Wednesday at Kaloko area along the Mpongwe-Luansobe road involving a Hino truck registration number BAL 1781 and a Toyota Corolla registration ABK 233.

She stated that the accident occurred when driver of the Toyota Corolla failed to keep to his lane and collided with the Hino truck coming from the opposite direction.

Katanga further disclosed that one of the passengers in the Toyota Corolla identified as Jonah Mwiinga, 55, sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

She stated that another fatal road traffic accident occurred at Kaloko area in Mpongwe involving a Zhong Tong bus registration number AIB 5614 and a pedestrian.

Katanga stated that the accident occurred when the pedestrian identified as Convax Kakolombanya, 33, of Kaloko area was crossing from South to North of the road when he was hit by the oncoming vehicle.