2 Kasempa Juveniles Die in Bushfire While on Mouse-Hunting Expedition

Two female juveniles aged two have died after they were caught up in a bush fire in Kasempa district of North Western Province.

The incident happened when the two, while in the company of their elderly friends, went hunting rats but were caught up in a bush fire just near their village.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development, stating that the two sustained severe burns and died upon reaching the hospital.

He stated that the older ones managed to escape the fire while the youngest two could not manage and ended up being burnt.

Namachila said the two were then rushed to Kankolonkolo Rural Health Centre where they died a few hours later.

The bodies of the two have since been taken to Mukinge Mission Hospital Mortuary.