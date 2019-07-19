Accident Kills 3 on Solwezi-Mutanda Road

Three people have died in a road traffic accident along the Solwezi-Mutanda road near Mutanda River Bridge.

The accident happened last night around 19:00 hours.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has explained that the accident happened when a truck registration number ATB 1618, the property of BHL driven by Feedim Bwalya, 40, hit into an oncoming Toyota Vitz Registration Number ACZ 5814 while overtaking.

He said in the process, driver of the Vitz identified as Billy Kapumba, 30, a passenger in the same vehicle identified as Dorothy Jebele, 19, and another passenger from the truck identified as Peter Kawetu, 35, all died on the spot.

Namachila has stated that the three bodies have been deposited at Solwezi Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.