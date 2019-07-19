Chiyangi Names 20 Bullets for CHAN Duty

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named his final 20 member squad for next Friday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) first leg encounter against Botswana in Francistown.

Team manager, Desmond M’ngawa released the names to Fazambia.com saying the team will regroup on Sunday in Lusaka.

M’ngawa said once the team enters camp they will not break until the second leg is played on August 3 in Lusaka.

Assistant coach Mumamba Numba has been drilling the squad for the last two weeks in the absence of Chiyangi who is away on club duty in Kigali.

Zambia will be away to Botswana on July 26 before hosting the Zebras on August 3 at the National Heroes Stadium.

Winner over two legs will play either Angola or eSwatini in the final qualifying round for the Cameroon 2020 CHAN.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri (both Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Clement Mwape Mulashi (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

(STRIKERS)

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes)

(Source: FAZ Media)