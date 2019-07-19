Christopher Shakafuswa Elected Deputy Mayor of Lusaka

Mpulungu Ward 23 councillor Christopher Shakafuswa has been elected as Lusaka Deputy Mayor.

During elections held at the Lusaka Civic Centre this morning, Shakafuswa polled 16 votes ahead incumbent Chilando Chitangala who polled nine votes.

Shakafuswa will now deputize Miles Sampa.

Four candidates contested the deputy mayoral position with the other two being Munkolo Ward 12 councillor Bupe Mulenga and Annie Chinyanta of Matero Ward 28.

Mulenga received six votes while Chinyanta only got one.