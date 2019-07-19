Judge Yangailo Discharges Ex Parte Leave Granted to 2 Fired Sesheke Cops

High Court judge Pixie Yangailo has discharged the ex parte leave she had granted to two Sesheke police officers who wanted to challenge the State’s decision to retire them in national interest.

This follows the State’s objection of the leave on grounds that the applicants did not appeal the decision to retire them to the Police Service Commission.

In her ruling, judge Yangailo agreed with the State’s argument that the matter was not amenable by Judicial Review because it relates to private contractual matters emanating from the contract of employment between the Zambia Police Service Commission and the applicants.

In this matter, Shapa Wakunguma, a senior superintendent officer commanding in Sesheke and Flemming Chilongo, second officer commanding of the same station, had sought leave to commence Judicial Review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court after they were retired in national interest for allegedly beating up PF cadres during the parliamentary by-elections in Sesheke last year.