Kapiri Man Kills Wife after Marital Dispute

A 66-year-old Woman of Kapiri Mponshi district has been murdered by her husband after a marital dispute.

The incident happened when Point Chewe, 86, of Muteteshi area allegedly pushed his wife into the house which he set on fire.

The victim who has been identified as Theresa Kampamba sustained serious body injuries and was pronounced dead at Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital where she was rushed after the incident.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said Chewe is alleged to have pushed the deceased into an infernal after he set their matrimonial house on fire.

He said Police in Kapiri have since arrested the suspect who is expected to appear in court soon.