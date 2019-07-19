LCC to Bury 23 Unclaimed Bodies

A total of 23 unclaimed bodies will in the next 14 days be buried at Chingwere Cemetery by the Lusaka City Council (LCC).

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba has stated that this follows a request received from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for Council to bury the 23 unclaimed bodies.

Sichimba stated that according to a letter from UTH, the 23 unclaimed bodies have been laying in the mortuary for some time now and were giving rise to an unpleasant mortuary environment contrary to the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

He added that the bodies have also caused congestion in the mortuary hence the need to bury them.

Sichimba has disclosed that in accordance with the provisions of Section 61, Paragraph 41 of the Second Schedule of the Local Government Act Cap 281 of Laws of Zambia, LCC has caused a public notice in the press about its intention to bury the bodies.

He stated that the 14 days according to the law has been assigned in the notice for members of the general public to claim/identify any of the bodies and conduct burial in which at the expiry of the assigned period, all the bodies that will not be claimed shall be buried by the local authority.

This will be the third time this year (2019) that the Council will be burying unclaimed bodies, bringing the total to 68.

Sichimba has since appealed to the members of the public who could be missing their relatives or friends to visit UTH for possible identification of any of the bodies.