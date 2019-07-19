Lungu Dates Copperbelt Again

President Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt on a two day working visit.

The visit is his second in the province in the two weeks.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has confirmed President Lungu’s visit saying the Head of State will commission various projects.

Nundwe said the Head of State will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at around 16:00, before proceeding to Kitwe.

He has stated that President Lungu is expected to officiate at a church programme.

Nundwe added that the Head of State will on Saturday officiate at the fundraising activity which has been organised by Partners in Mission Works at Edgar Lungu Mall in Kitwe at 19:00.

President Lungu will also lead the corporate world in aerobics at 07:00 and later hold a meeting with captains of industries in the area.

The Head of State will also join congregants at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Parklands in Kitwe.