Lungu Fires Mawere in Cabinet Re-shuffle

Sports minister Moses Mawere has been fired while higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo has been moved to Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Dr Brian Mushimba, who was transport and communications minister, becomes higher education minister.

Mawere has been replaced by Ndola Central member of parliament Emmauel Mulenga.

Others are Minister in the office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa who moves to works and supply while housing and infrastructure minister Ronald Chitotela moves to Ministry of Tourism.

Vincent Mwale takes over from Chitotela as housing and infrastructure minister while Charles Banda becomes the new Local Government minister.

Works and supply minister Mutotwe Kafwaya moves to Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Fisheries and livestock minister Kampamba Mulenga moves to Ministry of Community Development while Olipa Phiri moves to the office of the Vice President.

The changes made by President Edgar Lungu are with immediate effect.