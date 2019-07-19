Lungu Fires Mawere in Cabinet Re-shuffle

Sports minister Moses Mawere has been fired while higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo has been moved to Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.
Dr Brian Mushimba, who was transport and communications minister, becomes higher education minister.
Mawere has been replaced by Ndola Central member of parliament Emmauel Mulenga.
Others are Minister in the office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa who moves to works and supply while housing and infrastructure minister Ronald Chitotela moves to Ministry of Tourism.
Vincent Mwale takes over from Chitotela as housing and infrastructure minister while Charles Banda becomes the new Local Government minister.
Works and supply minister Mutotwe Kafwaya moves to Ministry of Transport and Communication.
Fisheries and livestock minister Kampamba Mulenga moves to Ministry of Community Development while Olipa Phiri moves to the office of the Vice President.
The changes made by President Edgar Lungu are with immediate effect.
8 Comments
Sichimata
The ministry of higher education became too big for my sister NKANDU LUO the professor.
ibra moudinho
ummm wth diz changes awe mwandi paipa pano, i hope these ministries wl work extra hard xo dat dey wont gt fired lyk dis.. i rest ma case nt palimailo namazo awe..
Joseph Mwenya
Some ministers it’s good to be droped, Labour also must be droped.
Nyeeeeeeleti 🐸🐸
Mawere? Kalu and mpondela have you seen what you caused.presdo is always excersing
Gershom Ingwe
Thanks very much your Excllency Dr Lungu job well done this is the best way so that they concentret there constituency’s
Nyeeeeeeleti 🐸🐸
Mawere? Kalu and mpondela have you seen what you caused.presdo is always excersing and when we emmulate him mpondela wants to regulate us.mpondela why don’t you regulate his excellence presdo chagwa lungu when he is exersing.your excellence they are many others think that you fear them because you have too much uluse,from now onwards remove umutima waufyashi.treat them as they deserve.
Hev rena
Why spare Chitotela who has a criminal dent than this young man Mawere.Luo is also tired ,retire her!
Martin mwewa
Remove chitotela