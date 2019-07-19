Lungu Threatens Underperforming Ministers with Dismissal

President Edgar Lungu has warned that he will fire ministers who will not improve in their performance.
Announcing Cabinet reshuffles that have seen the dismissal Sports Minister Moses Mawere, President Lungu said he wanted to rejuvenate the performance of his ministers because overstaying in one position could affect their performance.
In a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu observed with concern that some ministers have not been visiting their constituencies regularly to ensure government projects and programmes were implemented and monitored.
“The President said if this is allowed to continue, our citizens will believe that Government has abandoned them and therefore, the President has urged all Ministers to ensure they visit their constituents regularly,” stated Chipampe.
The changes made by President Lungu are as follows:
- Moses Mawere of Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development relieved of his duties and Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga has taken overs from him.
- Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa has been transferred to the Ministry of Works and Supply to take over from Mutotwe Kafwaya has been moved to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
- Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo has been moved to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, while Dr Brian Mushimba, who was Minister of Transport and Communications moves to the Ministry of Higher Education.
- Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela moves to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to take over from Charles Banda who has gone to the Ministry of Local Government in the same capacity.
- Vincent Mwale, Minister of Local Government, has since been transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development.
- Kampamba Mulenga Chewe, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, moves to Ministry of Community Development and Social Services while her counterpart at the same ministry, Olipa Phiri, has been transferred to the Office of the Vice-President in the same capacity.
3 Comments
bryan
Now that’s a person I voted for. likely to vote for again
Abels
Change also the cost of living…. people are getting poor and poorer..
Meali meal smuggle are everyday news,now the commodity is selling highly between K 110 and 150.
🍅 K 2 one.
Odre
Me Abel one man can’t change the world we also as citizens need to change our mindset.