Lungu Threatens Underperforming Ministers with Dismissal

President Edgar Lungu has warned that he will fire ministers who will not improve in their performance.

Announcing Cabinet reshuffles that have seen the dismissal Sports Minister Moses Mawere, President Lungu said he wanted to rejuvenate the performance of his ministers because overstaying in one position could affect their performance.

In a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu observed with concern that some ministers have not been visiting their constituencies regularly to ensure government projects and programmes were implemented and monitored.

“The President said if this is allowed to continue, our citizens will believe that Government has abandoned them and therefore, the President has urged all Ministers to ensure they visit their constituents regularly,” stated Chipampe.

The changes made by President Lungu are as follows: