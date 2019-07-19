‘Rapist’ Head Teacher Turns Himself In

A school head teacher of Myooye Secondary School who allegedly raped a Grade 10 pupil of the same school has surrendered himself to Mumbwa police.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has confirmed that Chistopher Habasune aged 50, surrendered himself to the police around 14:30 hours yesterday after 10 days of being on the run.

Katanga said Habasune has since been detained in police custody waiting for official formalities of his arrest.

Meanwhile, there was tension in Myooye two days ago as the community around the area set fire to a shelter of an alleged witch finder who was suspected to have been keeping the head teacher.

Quick action by police prevented pupils from causing further damage to property.