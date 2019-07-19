State Witness Tells Court Lungu Applied to Have ‘Chagwa’ on NRC

A State witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that President Edgar Lungu added the name Chagwa to his details on his original National Registration card (NRC) bearing the number 216992/67/1.

Agness Musonda, a registrar at the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, was giving testimony in the case in which Labour Party president Fresher Siwale is facing charges of defamation of the President.

He is alleged to have defamed the President when he stated that President Edgar Lungu’s real name is Jonathan Mutaware and not Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Musonda testified that NRC number 216992/67/1 was in the name Edgar Lungu and in 1986, there was an application to add a name after which “Chagwa” was added on November 18, 1986.

She further testified that she received a letter from the Inspector General of Police requesting verification of two National Registration Card (NRC) numbers.

She said the first one was 216992/67/1 and the second one was NRC number 652489/11/1

Musonda told magistrate Alice Walusiku that after checking the records, she informed police that the first NRC number was issued to Edgar Lungu born on November 11, 1956, Ndola and that at the time he was getting his NRC, he was residing in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe area.

“I provided this information to the Zambia Police through the office of the Inspector General…on November, 18 1986 Lungu Edgar added Chagwa to the name and the changes were recorded at the back of the records as is the case when someone changes, or loses a card. And as of today, the records show Edgar Chagwa Lungu on NRC number 216992/67/1,” she said.

Siwale is alleged to have, on April 22, 2018, with intent to bring the name of President Edgar Lungu into ridicule, published defamatory matter by word of mouth by saying that the President of the Republic of Zambia had other names, alleging that Edgar Chagwa Lungu were not his actual names.

Siwale is also accused of having called for the arrest of President Lungu for having three National Registration Cards.