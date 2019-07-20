Chongwe Man Defiles Own Grandchild

A 39-years-old man of Libuko Village in Chongwe has been arrested for defiling his 1 year and 11 months old granddaughter.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo said the mother of the baby reported the incident on Thursday.

“Police in Chongwe District received a report of defilement from the mother of the victim aged 18 years of Libuko village that her one year 11 months female child was allegedly defiled by her grandfather aged 39 years of Libuko village,” she said.

Katongo narrated that the complainant alleged that she left her daughter with the grandfather, and upon her return she found her daughter crying and when she checked the baby, she discovered semen on her thighs.

“A medical report was issued to the victim while the suspect is detained in police custody” said Katongo.